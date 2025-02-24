Ukraine marks three years of resilience against Russian aggression in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24: /DNA/ – The Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan solemnly marked the third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous fight for freedom and sovereignty against Russia’s unprovoked and illegal aggression. The event, hosted with the generous support of the Embassy of Poland, brought together dignitaries, diplomats, and guests to honor the resilience and sacrifices of the Ukrainian people.

In his poignant address, Markian Chuchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, reflected on the three-year-long struggle that has tested the spirit of Ukraine but failed to break its resolve. “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to remember the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in the face of a brutal and unjust war. Ukraine’s fight is not just for our land but for the principles of freedom, sovereignty, and international law,” stated Ambassador Chuchuk.

Today, we come together with heavy hearts to mark a somber milestone. Three years have passed since Russia launched its unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine—a brutal, bloody conflict that has tested the resilience of the Ukrainian people but has failed to break them.

On behalf of Ukraine and all who stand in solidarity with our nation, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Embassy of Poland for its generous hospitality in hosting this significant event.

I also express my sincere appreciation to our esteemed co-sponsors—the Embassies of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the Delegation of the European Union—for their steadfast commitment to ensuring this gathering takes place.

To each of you present here today, your attendance reflects a powerful statement of support, and I am profoundly thankful for your dedication.

These three years have brought immense hardship to Ukraine. Countless lives have been lost or shattered—soldiers, civilians, women, and children alike. Families have been separated, communities destroyed, and approximately 15 million Ukrainians have been displaced as refugees or IDPs.

Estimates suggest over one million military personnel from both sides of the frontline have been killed or wounded, though precise figures remain uncertain.

Despite all this, Ukraine has stood strong. We’ve fought back against a powerful nation with huge resources, including nuclear weapons. We retain control over 82% of our territory—a testament to the courage of our citizens and the invaluable support of the international community.

The toll, however, has been staggering. Russian forces bombard our cities daily with drones and missiles. Air raid alerts are our constant reality. Civilian infrastructure—residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and power facilities—is deliberately attacked by Russian forces. Millions of our people face frequent electricity shortages. Thousands of public and private buildings, urban infrastructure, and energy facilities are just rubble now.

In regions under Russian occupation, terror prevails. Civilians are coerced into accepting Russian citizenship, subjected to persecution, torture, or forcible removal. Unlawful killings, arbitrary detentions, and documented war crimes characterize their administration. These actions are deliberate, aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity, culture, and heritage.

Our children bear the heaviest burden. Hundreds have been killed or injured. Many others have suffered abduction, abuse, or forced relocation to Russia. These grave offenses demand accountability. In response, Ukraine, alongside 41 nations and the Council of Europe, has established the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Together, we have successfully brought back home over 1,000 children—a small but meaningful step forward.

This war is not fought with weapons alone. It is also a battle of truth against lies. Russia floods the world with propaganda and disinformation using modern technologies and sophisticated tools.

They blur the line between fact and fiction, manipulate public opinion, and destabilize societies without firing a shot. Too often, it works.

Some ordinary people—and even leaders—fall for these falsehoods, wrongly putting blame on Ukraine, the victim, rather than Russia, the aggressor. They fail to distinguish Russia’s unlawful aggression from Ukraine’s legitimate self-defense, as permitted under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Russia propagates two primary falsehoods to justify this war. First, it claims the invasion was necessary to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. This assertion is baseless.

Ukraine has never been invited to join NATO. It has never had candidate status or implemented any plans for membership.

Until 2014, the majority of Ukrainians did not support NATO membership. In fact, Russian aggression has brought us—and countries like Finland and Sweden—closer to the Alliance. Not the other way round.

Second, Russia claims it aims to protect Russian-speaking Ukrainians from alleged discrimination, which has never occurred. In fact, its devastating attacks have killed thousands of Russian-speaking Ukrainians and displaced millions more. If Russia genuinely cared about their lives and well-being, would it inflict such immense suffering? Its actions sharply contradict its political rhetoric, exposing the inconsistency with its stated intentions.

The real reason for the war is simple: Russian imperialism. Moscow has consistently aimed to erase any sense of Ukrainian national identity. In other words, Russia’s historic goal has always been Ukraine without Ukrainians. It is trying to do the same thing now.

Russia’s aggression extends far beyond our borders, resonating across the globe.

Approximately 400 million people depend on Ukrainian food exports. By disrupting these supplies, Russia has endangered at least 70 million with hunger. Despite this, Ukraine remains a steadfast contributor to global food security.

Through President VolodymyrZelenskyy’s “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, we have delivered over 286,000 tons of agricultural goods to 13 nations in Africa and Asia, supporting 20 million people. Additionally, we have provided 1,000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine and 500 tons to Syria, demonstrating our commitment to assisting those in need.

Initiating a war is simple; achieving peace is far more challenging. We call upon our partners to remain resolute. Abandoning Ukraine will not yield peace—it will only embolden Russia, prolong suffering, and extend instability worldwide.

Ukraine yearns for peace more than any party. President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula offers a credible framework to conclude this conflict.

It is the only substantive proposal currently available. We urge all who cherish peace to unite with us in realizing it. Global and transatlantic solidarity is essential to compel Russia to engage in genuine negotiations.

Trust is fundamental to peace. Since 2014, Russia has violated over 400 bilateral agreements with Ukraine and 80 international accords, including the U.N. Charter, the Helsinki Accords, and the Budapest Memorandum. Lasting peace requires firm international guarantees, which Ukraine is diligently pursuing with our allies.

We are committed to making 2025 a year of just and enduring peace. Today, we stand closer to this objective than at any point in the past three years. In our opinion, a lasting and sustainable peace must uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, underpinned by international guarantees.

We welcome any constructive peace initiative, provided they adhere to two principles:

1. No decisions regarding Ukraine shall be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

2. Full adherence to the U.N. Charter, respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Thus far, Russia has shown no willingness to pursue peace based on international law. Consequently, a just peace cannot arise from concessions to the aggressor but from compelling the aggressor to relent to collective strength.

Three years of war have passed. Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to every nation and individual who has supported us. We ask our allies to remain steadfast and united until completion of this hard journey to peace.

We also look forward to Pakistan’s support. Its voice matters! Dear Pakistani friends, your support for peace in Ukraine is in line with your obligations under international standards and your national interest.

The outcome of this war will shape global security, defining the boundary between the power of law and the right of force. United, we can secure peace—not just for Ukraine, but for all nations striving for a safer, more stable world.

Dear friends,

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to present to your attention the cultural project “Culture vs. War,” dedicated to the third year of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The documentary “Culture vs. War: Kostiantyn and VladaLiberov” and a photo exhibition by photographers Kostiantyn and VladaLiberov and SerhiiMykhalchuk.

These are real stories that give you more insight into the cultural aspects of the war. I see no need to comment on them in detail. They speak for themselves.

I sincerely wish all of you and your countries peace and prosperity based on the rule of law, truth, and respect for human life.