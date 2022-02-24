Ukraine claims downed five Russian planes, helicopter

RUSSIA ATTACKS UKRAINE

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the outer world to keep away from the conflict otherwise it has to face the music as well

Kyiv, Feb 24 (AFP/APP): Russia, at the midnight of February 23, launched military operation against Ukraine targeting mainly the military installations in some parts of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech on national hook-up announced launching of the attack. He warned the outer world to keep away from the conflict otherwise it has to face the music as well.

Meanwhile,the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave. “According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an early morning call to his Belarusian counterpart Thursday, informing him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko’s office said.

“Around 5 am (0200 GMT) today there was a telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia,” Lukashenko’s office said. “During the call, Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas,” The Kremlin had no statement on the call. Putin launched the offensive in the early hours of Thursday, after a surprise televised address.

Ukraine's border guards said Thursday morning that the country is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus.Russia has tens of thousands of soldiers stationed in Belarus, where it has held military drills.