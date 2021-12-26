UK wants to increase trade with Pakistan from £3 billion to £10 billion:

MP



LAHORE, Dec 26 (DNA): Member Parliament House of Commons UK Ms Anum

Qaiser Sunday disclosed that the United Kingdom wants to increase

bilateral trade with Pakistan from existing £3 billion to £10 billion to

achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.



Talking to chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council (UPBC) Mian Kashif

Ashfaq on Sunday she said that improvement in bilateral trade and

economic relations between the UK and Pakistan would bring progress and

prosperity to both countries.



She said that about 5,000 UK companies were doing business in the UAE,

but only 150 companies were in Pakistan despite the fact that Pakistan

was a huge market of over 220 million people.



Ms Anum emphasised that Pakistan should focus on addressing the issues

of red tape and other bottlenecks along with ensuring a predictable and

growth-oriented tax regime to attract more investors from the UK and

other countries.She said that the UK was focusing on four areas for

close cooperation with Pakistan which included healthcare, education,

green energy and infrastructure.



She said that the UK could also cooperate with Pakistan in agriculture,

manufacturing, pharmaceutical and other sectors to make its economy more

competitive. She added that the UK would try to provide preferential

access for Pakistani products to its market, which would further improve

its exports.



Talking about export of fruits and vegetables to the UK, Ms Anum Qaiser

said that Pakistani exporters should work on meeting UK standards to

gain better penetration into its food market.She stressed that Pakistani

companies should focus on better marketing of their products as

insufficient focus in that area was keeping them away from promoting

exports up to their real potential.She said that the UK had issued

advisories to its citizens to encourage them to visit Pakistan.



She said that The British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Mike

Nithavrianakis had also recently visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce

and Industry and assured the ICCI that he would cooperate with its

delegation in trip to the UK and in connecting them with the right

partners.



Honorary Consul General of the republic of Moldova Mian Mahmood Ul

Hassan,eminent scholar Dr Waqar Ch visiting faculty School of

Communication Studies Punjab University and traders from Manchester

Muhammad Azam Khan, Shaharyar Khan,Asfund Yar Khan and Mehr Khan were

also present on the occasion.



Mian Kashif Ashfaq welcoming her on visit to Pakistan said that there

was great potential for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and

the UK for which better connectivity between private sectors of the two

sides was needed.



He said that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

Imran Khan was expanding its industrial base through the development of

Special Economic Zones and added that UK companies should explore joint

venture and investment avenues in such facilities.



He was of the view that close cooperation between UK and Pakistani

companies would help in producing value added products.Those Pakistani

companies which were supplying A-grade products should be connected with

British firms to enhance their exports, he said.



Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also former Chairman Faisalabad Industrial

Estate Development and Management Company ( FIEDMC) cited agriculture,

industry, IT, mining and tourism as potential areas of cooperation

between Pakistan and the UK.He said that the UPBC would connect the

British High Commission with P@SHA to shortlist at least 200 Pakistani

companies which could provide software products and services to the UK.



He added that UPBC would also try to connect local businesses with UK

companies to bring their franchises to Pakistan. He said that many UK

companies in Pakistan were doing better business as compared to some

other countries and more should come to capitalise on the emerging

business opportunities in Pakistani market. DNA



