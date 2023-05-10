UK team to review security arrangements at Pakistani airports

KARACHI, MAY 10 (DNA) — The British Security Agency Department for Transport (DfT) will visit Pakistan on May 30 to conduct security audits of the country’s three major airports.

Under the assessment program of the British Security, the security of three major international airports in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi will be scrutinized. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has already completed the necessary arrangements for the DfT’s visit to the airport.

The British delegation will audit various departments, including airport security forces, flight kitchens, and ground handling. The airport managers will brief the delegation about their respective airports.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to examine the security of direct flights from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to the UK. The delegation will monitor the screening of passengers’ belongings, the transfer of luggage on the aircraft, and other security equipment.

The Civil Aviation said that the British delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 10, but after a change in the date, the delegation will arrive in Pakistan on May 30. — DNA