UK PM meets Palestinian leader ahead of statehood recognition

LONDON, SEPT 9 (AFP/APP/DNA):Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas Monday in London, as the UK government edges towards recognising a Palestinian state.

The leaders discussed “the need for an urgent solution to end the horrific suffering and famine” in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a spokesperson for Starmer’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Abbas welcomed the UK’s “pledge to recognising a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting later this month, unless Israel changes its course”, the spokesperson added.

Several countries, including Britain and France have announced they intend to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month.

Starmer’s government said it will take the step if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire in the devastating Gaza war, triggered by Palestinian group Hamas’s October 2023 attack.

The British leader has indicated he will do that in the coming weeks unless the Israeli government takes “substantive” steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace.

His meeting with Abbas “is part of the prime minister’s ongoing efforts to reach a political solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza”, Downing Street said ahead of the bilateral.

During their talks, both leaders “agreed there will be absolutely no role for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine” and reiterated the need for a “long-term solution” to the conflict.