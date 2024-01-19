UK, Pakistan transforming energy landscape with Atlas solar farm

British High Commissioner visits UK-supported solar farm helping tackle climate change in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, has seen first-hand how UK partnerships with Pakistan are leading the global transition to green energy.

The Atlas Solar Farm, supported by the UK government’s development finance institution British International Investment, provides an additional 100 MW of clean and affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers. In turn, this helps them to avoid 106,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE said:

“Pakistan has immense potential to be a leader in solar, which could power the whole country. The UK is already investing in this innovation, playing a key role in a healthier more sustainable future.”

While in South Punjab, the High Commissioner met with development partners, including Maries Stopes Society, Captain (Rt) Saqib Zafar, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, and Eng. Amir Khattak, Commissioner Multan. The UK has supported the Government of Punjab to reduce its unsustainable debt by 469 billion rupees by streamlining wheat operations and reducing liabilities by 2.7 trillion rupees through pension reform.

She also visited MG Apparel manufacturing plant, a subsidiary of Mahmood Textiles Limited, which is one of Pakistan’s biggest supporters and leading exporters of clothing to the UK.