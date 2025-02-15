Saturday, February 15, 2025
UK MP Yasmin Qureshi meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

| February 15, 2025
UK MP Yasmin Qureshi meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15: /DNA/ – Member of British Parliament and Special Envoy of UK Prime Minister, Yasmin Qureshi called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today. Both exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations. DPM/FM highlighted the important role of the large Pakistani diaspora in the promotion of Pak-UK relations. He also lauded Ms. Qureshi’s contribution to the bilateral relationship.

