UK MP Yasmin Qureshi meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, FEB 15: /DNA/ – Member of British Parliament and Special Envoy of UK Prime Minister, Yasmin Qureshi called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today. Both exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations. DPM/FM highlighted the important role of the large Pakistani diaspora in the promotion of Pak-UK relations. He also lauded Ms. Qureshi’s contribution to the bilateral relationship.
(Next News) IFJ President advocates for press freedom and journalist training initiatives in Pakistan »
Related News
PNS ZULFIQUAR, RSNF Ships Demonstrate Combat Readiness in Joint Maritime Exercise
Karachi, 15 Feb: /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) successfullyRead More
CJCSC Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets Saudi military leadership
RAWALPINDI, FEB 15: /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs ofRead More
Comments are Closed