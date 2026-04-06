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UK Minister appreciates Pakistan’s peace, dialogue efforts

| April 6, 2026
UK Minister appreciates Pakistan’s peace, dialogue efforts

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar @MIshqqDar50 spoke today with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister of State) Hamish Falconer @HFalconerMP.

They discussed the evolving regional situation. Mr Falconer appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy in support of peace and stability in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-UK relations and agreed to remain in close contact.

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