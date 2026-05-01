UK Envoy Richard Lindsay Urges Taliban-Pakistan De-escalation in Kabul Visit

KABUL: Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has emphasized the need to reduce tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan, reopen border crossings for the passage of humanitarian aid, and improve the human rights situation during his recent visit to Kabul.

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday, April 30, that Lindsay met with senior Taliban officials, representatives of the Taliban-controlled Red Crescent, and members of civil society during the visit.

According to the statement, the UK’s Special Representative stressed the necessity of de-escalation and a return to dialogue with Pakistan, warning that the continued closure of border crossings is preventing life-saving assistance from reaching more than one million women and children.

He also raised the United Kingdom government’s serious concerns regarding restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that without the participation of half the population, Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and prosperity.

Lindsay further underlined the importance of constructive dialogue within the framework of the United Nations-led process and called for practical measures in the areas of human rights, inclusive governance, and cooperation to counter terrorist threats.

He added that the United Kingdom remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and has allocated £151 million in humanitarian assistance for the years 2025 to 2026.