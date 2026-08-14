UK envoy meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar today.

DPM/FM appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK relations. He recalled his recent meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila and highlighted the importance of sustained high-level contacts. They discussed key areas of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Recent regional and international developments also figured in the discussion. DPM/FM stressed that the Islamabad MoU should be implemented by the parties in letter and spirit and reaffirmed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward to address outstanding issues.

The UK High Commissioner conveyed warm wishes on Pakistan’s Independence Day.