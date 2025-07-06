UK envoy expresses deep sorrow over Lyari building collapse

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott expressed on Sunday deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic building collapse in the Lyari area of Karachi.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Ms Marriott said she was deeply saddened by the loss of life in the incident and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

She also paid tribute to the bravery of the rescue workers involved in the operation. “My thoughts are with the families and brave rescue workers who have worked tirelessly in the most difficult conditions,” she added.

A recent building collapse in Lyari has not only claimed precious lives but also rendered dozens of drivers unemployed as 35 rickshaws parked in the parking stand were completely destroyed.

Affected drivers stated that their stoves have remained cold for the past four days, as they are facing severe financial hardship.