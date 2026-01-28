UK Ambassador excited for Liverpool vs Qarabag clash

Baku, Jan 28: “I think it is going to be a cracking match and am so excited to be there in person,” said Fergus Auld, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as he spoke to AZERTAC sharing his insights regarding the Liverpool-Qarabag encounter, which will to take place today in Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League league phase at Anfield stadium.

According to the British ambassador, Qarabaq have had an amazing season, showing that they can beat top quality European opposition home and away.

“I think back to the Copenhagen game, which they really bossed. For the last few seasons, while I have been watching them play, scoring goals has been an issue. But now they get big goals at important times – just look at the Frankfurt game,” the diplomat mentioned.

Ambassador Fergus Auld said he is looking forward for a high performance from the Azerbaijani champions.

“When Chelsea came to Baku, lots of people wrote off Qarabaq’s chances. I didn’t and I thought that 2-2 was a fair result in a really entertaining match. It’s the same tonight. Of course it’s Anfield – one of the great venues of European football. And it’s Liverpool FC, current champions in the most competitive league in the world. But Liverpool’s form has been patchy this season. And Qarabaq are on the brink of the greatest achievement in their history,” the ambassador added.