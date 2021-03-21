UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500
Britain administered 873,784 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a second daily record in as many days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
“This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain,” Hancock said in a Tweet, thanking the British public for coming forward to receive the jab.
« Drap proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500 (Previous News)
Related News
UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500
Britain administered 873,784 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a second daily record in as many days,Read More
World leaders, diplomats pray for early recovery of PM Imran Khan from Covid-19
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (DNA): Different world leaders and diplomats includingPrime Minister of India Narendra ModiRead More
Comments are Closed