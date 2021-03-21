Sunday, March 21, 2021
UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500

| March 21, 2021

Britain administered 873,784 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a second daily record in as many days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain,” Hancock said in a Tweet, thanking the British public for coming forward to receive the jab.

