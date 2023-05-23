UK Acting High Commissioner calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, held a meeting with the UK Acting High Commissioner at Parliament House on Tuesday. Discussions focused on political relations, post-flood recovery efforts, trade and investment, parliamentary cooperation, and people-to-people contacts.

Chairman Senate highlighted the historic partnership between Pakistan and the UK, emphasizing the upgraded Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) and collaboration in sustainability, health, education, and technology.

Appreciation was expressed for the UK’s support in post-flood recovery and its role as Pakistan’s largest trade and investment partner in Europe. The inclusion of Pakistan in the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) was commended, and the potential for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was discussed.

The importance of parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts was underscored, recognizing existing friendship groups and productive discussions between the UK Parliamentary Friendship Group and the UK Acting High Commissioner.

Commitment to the UK-Pakistan Returns & Readmission Agreement and progress in the licit migration track were reiterated. Collaboration opportunities were explored in trade, investment, climate change, health, technical education, and sports, with a focus on education sector cooperation and health capacity-building.

Chairman Senate expressed optimism for the future of Pakistan-UK relations, highlighting the mutual commitment to strengthening ties.

Additionally, Chairman Senate extended felicitations on the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May, expressing warm wishes for their reign and the continued prosperity of the United Kingdom.