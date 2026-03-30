UHS–PMAA Drive Empowers Schoolgirls in Self-Defence

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step toward youth empowerment and grassroots sports development, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), has launched a large-scale self-defence training initiative for adolescent schoolgirls.

The Adolescent Self-Defence Workshops Program, currently underway in Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur, has already trained more than 2500 students from 30 schools. The initiative leverages martial arts as a structured sporting discipline to enhance physical fitness, agility, and mental resilience, while equipping participants with essential self-defence skills.

Designed as a comprehensive, sports-based training program, the workshops focus on practical combat techniques, situational awareness, and confidence-building exercises. Sessions are being conducted under the supervision of certified PMAA instructors, ensuring both technical precision and strict safety standards.

The training is led by Chief Trainer Anwar Mohiuddin, who also serves as President of PMAA, along with a team of experienced coaches including Abdullah Munir, Muhammad Shakil, Alizae Ijaz, Nimra Nadeem, Hanzla Mohiuddin, Sumaiyya Mohiuddin, Meerab Butt, Ahmed Ali, Mubashir Butt, Javeria, Ayesha Khalid, and Mian Abad. The curriculum integrates discipline, reflex development, controlled sparring, and key elements of modern martial arts, making it both physically engaging and strategically enriching for young athletes.

UHS Vice Chancellor Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted the importance of sports in shaping confident and capable youth, noting that the initiative reflects a growing recognition of martial arts as a vital component of girls’ development. “This initiative aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure that every girl is trained in self-defence, contributing to a safer, stronger, and more empowered society,” he said.

Prof Dr Sidrah Saleem, Director of the UHS Research and Development Center, emphasised the developmental impact of such programs. “Self-defence education is an essential part of adolescent growth. Through these workshops, UHS is investing in the strength, confidence, and independence of young girls, while promoting resilience, courage, and leadership,” she said.

Chief Trainer Anwar Mohiuddin underscored the broader purpose of the initiative, stating, “Martial arts is not merely a sport; it is a life skill. Our mission is to make every girl strong, prepared, and confident.” He added that the response from students, parents, and schools has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants demonstrating increased confidence and awareness.