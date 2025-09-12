Uganda confers top honour on Prince Rahim Aga Khan

KAMPALA, SEPT 12 /DNA/ – Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, was today conferred with the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (Grand Master), Uganda’s highest civilian honour, by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The decoration recognises His Highness’s distinguished services to the nation and his leadership in advancing social and economic development.

Princess Zahra was also honoured with the Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (Grand Commander) in recognition of her long-standing contributions to health, education and women’s empowerment.

The ceremony took place during a landmark event at the Aga Khan University (AKU) campus in Nakawa, Kampala, where major new investments in higher education and healthcare were inaugurated. Her Excellency the First Lady, the Honourable Janet Museveni, was also present at the ceremony along with Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan.

The Ismaili Imamat and AKDN’s enduring partnership with Uganda was previously recognised in 2017, when His Late Highness Aga Khan IV received the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa from President Museveni.

Inauguration of New AKU Campus Facilities

The award ceremony coincided with the official opening of the first phase of AKU’s 60-acre Kampala campus in Nakawa.

The campus, built on land generously provided by the Government of Uganda, has been made possible through the support of AKU’s Chancellor, generous donors, and funding from the German Government’s BMZ and KfW.

Following the inaugurations, His Highness and President Museveni also marked the commencement of construction of the Aga Khan University Hospital, Kampala. The 101-bed teaching hospital will expand access to world-class care across nearly two dozen specialties and train the healthcare specialists the country urgently needs. Once complete, the hospital will form part of an integrated AKDN health and education system in East Africa.

The ceremony featured remarks by His Excellency President Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, the Honourable Janet Museveni, His Highness the Aga Khan, AKU President and Vice Chancellor, Sulaiman Shahabuddin, and the Deputy German Ambassador to Uganda, Peter Primus.