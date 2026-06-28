UFSC hosts seminar on Migration, Refuge and Human Displacement

FLORIANÓPOLIS, JUN 28 /DNA/ – The extension project UFSC Without Borders, in partnership with PROGRAD, SINTER and Federal University of Santa Catarina’s Sérgio Vieira de Mello Chair, presents the seminar on migration, refuge and human displacement regarding Brazil’s Week of Migrants and Refugees to the entire academic community and the general public.

This week was instituted in Brazil by law 14.678/2023 and is celebrated annually on 19th to 23rd, June.

The objectives are to discuss the humanised emigrational phenomenon through diverse perspectives, with an emphasis on the participation of migrants and refugees on the making of the Brazilian state; to promote and disseminate migrants and refugees’ rights, freedoms, obligations and guarantees; to foment the debate on human rights in the academic community; to incentivise members of the civil society to know the institutional initiatives within the university; to contribute for the cultural integration of migrants and refugees; to value the cultural diversity that exists within the university; among others.

The event’s first edition happened on 13th June, 2025, and it was an afternoon presenting UFSC’s institutional resources and projects that are auxiliary to aiding students who are also refugees in our country, among academic work on migration within Brazil and Portuguese teaching for foreigners, and cultural interventions performed by immigrants themselves.

The second edition happened on 22nd June, 2026, an all-day seminar presenting UFSC’s projects that work with international students, civil society’s organisations that work with immigrants, cultural interventions performed by migrants and one workshop that targeted people’s self-care while working with refugees.

During the afternoon, there were academic presentations targeting psychological assistance to migrants, Portuguese teaching for foreigners, social assistance for refugees, concentration camps, gender violence among and towards migrants, healthcare for immigrants, education for immigrants, African immigrants in Santa Catarina and Mozambique’s music.

There was also a campaign to gather donations for refugees organised in partnership with the NGOs that participated in the event and an exhibit concerning Brazilian’s students and refugees’ leisure time.