Ufone 4G introduces WhatsApp Chatbot for instant and hassle-free customer facilitation

DNA

Islamabad – Dec 1: Furthering its long-term commitment to improving user experience, Pakistani Telecom Company, Ufone 4G has introduced an innovative and futuristic WhatsApp Chatbot, ‘U BOT’ to make customer engagements seamless and hassle-free.

Ufone 4G customers will now have access to instant support and facilitation without having to wait on lengthy helpline calls. Users can simply type ‘Hi’ and send it to 0331 1333100 via WhatsApp to access personalized services through U BOT. The service ushers unprecedented ease and convenience, and saves customers’ money, otherwise spent on helpline calls.

U BOT offers various services, including the ability to lodge complaints, share feedback, subscribe to bundles, top-up accounts, and check account details. Users can conveniently communicate in their preferred language, by switching between Urdu or English. In addition to these services, loyal U BOT users can enjoy exclusive discounted offers and surprise giveaways through continued interactions with the bot.

Apart from customer enablement, this service also reduces the burden on the company’s customer care system, allowing for the reallocation of resources to create additional value for customers.This initiative is an extension of Ufone 4G’s sustained commitment to revolutionizing user experience and mirrors Ufone 4G’s prowess in digital innovation for improved customer experiences.