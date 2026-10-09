Udara’s 90 powers Sri Lanka to 182-8 against Pakistan in first T20I

RAWALPINDI, OCT 9: Lahiru Udara smashed 90 to help Sri Lanka post a competitive total and set Pakistan a 180-run target in the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors made a shaky start, losing two wickets for just 18 runs in the fourth over. Naseem Shah struck in the opening over, dismissing Kusal Mendis for just one run.



Kamil Mishara also fell cheaply, scoring six runs before debutant Muhammad Imran sent him back to the pavilion.

Opener Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis then steadied the innings with a 60-run partnership for the third wicket.

Saim Ayub broke the stand in the 10th over, dismissing Kamindu Mendis for 23 off 18 balls, including four boundaries.

Imran struck again in the following over, removing Sahan Arachchige to leave the visitors at 83-4 after 10.1 overs.

Udara and Dasun Shanaka then added 57 runs off 34 balls for the fifth wicket.

Udara then combined with the lower-order batters to push Sri Lanka past 170 before Naseem ended his impressive knock.

Dushmantha Chameera and Eshan Malinga scored 10 runs in the over as the visitors posted 182-8 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Naseem picked up three wickets for 36 runs in four overs while Imran finished with a figure of 2-2.

Saim, Abrar, and Razaullah also took a wicket each. Pakistan also conceded 26 extras.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Imran, Razaullah, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Nuwan Thushara.

After the T20I series, England will team up with Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, with matches set to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Sri Lanka will then feature in a three-day practice match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 ahead of their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test matches will count towards the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27. The opening Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, followed by the second match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.