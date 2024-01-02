UBG’s historic victory in the FPCCI elections reflects the trust of the business community

ISLAMABAD, JAN 2 /DNA/ – Zafar Bakhtawari, former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Secretary General, United Business Group (UBG), has said that UBG’s historic success in the FPCCI elections is a result of joint efforts of the business community. This victory is the trust of the business community in the visionary leadership of UBG led by SM Tanveer. He said this while talking at Islamabad Airport on his return from Karachi to Islamabad. He said that SM Tanveer has remarkably promoted the mission of his father by earning the trust and confidence of the entire business community of the country. The historic victory in the FPCCI elections is a testament to this fact.

Zafar Bakhtawari said that the success of Atif Ikram Sheikh as President and Saqib Fayyaz Magoo as Senior Vice President of FPCCI is a landmark positive development in the current economic situation. The new leadership of FPCCI will effectively elevate the business community’s voice on policy forums. He said that in Pakistan’s challenging economic conditions, the business community has taken significant steps through its mandate to formulate better policies. The Secretary General of UBG further emphasized that FPCCI should consult ICCI, and other major trade organizations to make effective policies for the better growth of the economy. The government, institutions, and political parties should involve the business community as stakeholders in policymaking to steer Pakistan out of difficulties. He said that the next month, Pakistan will witness general elections where the nation will choose new leadership. All political parties should ensure in their manifestos that they would work to sign a charter of the economy to ensure stable, sustainable, and long-term economic policies. He said that the United Business Group will play an effective role in creating harmony among all the stakeholders at the national level regarding the economy.