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UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

| October 9, 2026
UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

DUBAI, OCT 9: An Omani flydubai co-pilot had planned to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on September 30 in a suicide attack inspired by the September 11, 2001 attacks before he was thwarted by his fellow pilot, the UAE attorney general said on Friday, according to the state news agency.

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