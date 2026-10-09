UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight
DUBAI, OCT 9: An Omani flydubai co-pilot had planned to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on September 30 in a suicide attack inspired by the September 11, 2001 attacks before he was thwarted by his fellow pilot, the UAE attorney general said on Friday, according to the state news agency.
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