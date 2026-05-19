UAE says drone that hit near its nuclear plant was launched from Iraq
DUBAI, MAY 19: The United Arab Emirates’ defense ministry said on Tuesday that a drone that caused a fire at its nuclear power plant on Sunday had been launched from Iraq.
Emirati officials have said the UAE has the full right to respond to such “terrorist attacks.”
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