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UAE says drone that hit near its nuclear plant was launched from Iraq

| May 19, 2026
UAE says drone that hit near its nuclear plant was launched from Iraq

DUBAI, MAY 19: The United Arab Emirates’ defense ministry said on Tuesday that a drone that caused a fire at its nuclear power plant on Sunday had been launched from Iraq.

Emirati officials have said the UAE has the full right to respond to such “terrorist attacks.”

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