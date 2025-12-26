UAE president wraps up maiden Pakistan visit after ‘substantive talks’ with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, DEC 26: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday wrapped up his maiden one-day visit to Pakistan after holding “substantive talks” with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The talks focused on the exchange of views on further strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress achieved in ongoing areas of cooperation and explored avenues to deepen engagement across a wide range of sectors.

The UAE president and PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in economic cooperation, investment, energy, infrastructure development, IT, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade, and exchanged views on important regional and international developments.

President Al Nahyan and PM Shehbaz reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue close coordination on matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their determination to continue working closely to advance the shared objective of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The UAE president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad earlier today on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz.

As the president’s aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase, he was received by PM Shehbaz, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute the UAE president.

Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route.

The UAE president was also presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Children dressed in traditional attire welcomed President Al Nahyan, holding the national flags of Pakistan and the UAE, adding colour to the reception ceremony.

The UAE president’s delegation comprised his advisers, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi.

The UAE delegation also included several federal ministers and senior officials.

According to the Foreign Office, this was Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan as the UAE president. He had earlier visited Pakistan on a private trip in January this year.

The FO, in its earlier statement, stated that the visit would provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The government had declared a public holiday in Islamabad in view of President Al Nahyan’s visit to Pakistan.

Following a notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar, the Islamabad High Court and Islamabad district courts remain closed, along with the Senate Secretariat and the National Assembly Secretariat.

The registrar of the Federal Constitutional Court also announced a public holiday, canceling today’s cause list.

However, under a Cabinet Division notification, banks, essential services offices, including those of Capital Development Authority (CDA), police, IESCO, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, remained operational.