UAE President phones army chief, condoles over chopper crash
RAWALPINDI, AUG 5 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) received telephone call from the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today.
His Highness expressed deepest condolences over tragic loss of precious lives due to helicopter crash in Lasbela.
