UAE President, Emir of Qatar meet in Doha to discuss close bilateral ties, regional developments

DOHA, Jun 26 (WAM/APP):UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in Doha to discuss the strong relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, with the aim of advancing prosperity and progress for all.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed His Highness the UAE President, who is on a fraternal visit to Qatar aimed at reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, in line with their shared commitment to supporting joint Gulf cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East following the announcement of a ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel.

His Highness the UAE President praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. He underlined the importance of coordinated international efforts to create conditions conducive to safeguarding the security and stability of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its people in the wake of the recent attack on its territory. He expressed the UAE’s full support for any measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its security and protect its citizens.

