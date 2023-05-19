UAE investors’ delegation calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, along with a delegation, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

Referring to the fraternal ties between Pakistan and UAE, the Prime Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment. The Prime Minister welcomed the keen interest of Abu Dhabi Ports to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan.

HH Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he is visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with an objective to give further momentum to UAE’s investment in Pakistan. The Prime Minister assured that every possible Government support would be extended to UAE investors.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, SAPM Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.