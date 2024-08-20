UAE eyes investment in Pakistan’s maritime, railways, and aviation sectors
ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – A high-ranking UAE delegation, led by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime, railways, and aviation sectors.
The discussions centered on potential collaborations to enhance Pakistan’s infrastructure in these key areas.
