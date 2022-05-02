UAE experts visits Pakistan to accelerate economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): A delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE’s)

economic experts is undertaking a visit to Pakistan to implement the

decisions taken by leadership of both the countries at a recent meeting

in Abu Dhabi.



In her tweets Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum

Aurangzeb said the UAE’s delegation will meet with Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday and discuss proposals to accelerate

economic cooperation between the two countries. It will dilate upon ways

and means to promote trade and investment relations.



The delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team

and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between

the two countries.



The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation

which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations

as well as the investment.



The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive

atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.



The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and

petroleum industry is also on the agenda. DNA



====

