UAE envoy advocates diplomacy amid regional complexities

ISLAMABAD, MAR 18 /DNA/ – The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, has stated that the region is currently going through difficult and complex circumstances, but emphasized that this situation is temporary. He said the UAE is following an exceptionally patient, tolerant, and responsible policy to prevent further deterioration of conditions in the region.

The Ambassador stressed that the current tensions can only be resolved through diplomatic channels. He made these remarks during a special interview with senior journalists in Islamabad.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi highlighted that the UAE has consistently played a key role in promoting global peace and stability while strongly supporting commercial activities. He added that the Emirates has been a major partner in global business and this trend will continue rapidly, further strengthening its position among the world’s prominent trade centers.

The Ambassador reported that most Iranian missiles targeting the Emirates were successfully intercepted and neutralized, providing clear evidence of the capability and strength of the UAE’s defense system.

The Ambassador explained that the UAE’s avoidance of military response represents a wise strategy aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and preventing further escalation of tensions.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi praised Pakistan’s positive role in these circumstances and noted that the Pakistani community residing in the UAE has played an important part in the country’s development, which further strengthens bilateral relations.

Ambassador Salem Al-Zaabi expressed concern and condemnation regarding Iran’s targeting of infrastructure in the UAE and other Arab and neighboring countries. He stated that such policies pose a threat to regional peace, especially when residential and commercial facilities are targeted.

The Ambassador assured that immediately after the end of tensions, the United Arab Emirates will fully resume its activities within days, welcoming people from around the world and further promoting its economic and commercial activities.

Discussing past relations with Iran, the Ambassador noted that ties between the UAE and Iran had been positive in the past, and the Emirates maintained trade relations with Iran despite sanctions. However, he described the recent attacks, particularly those targeting infrastructure, as a highly dangerous and concerning development.