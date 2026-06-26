UAE declares ‘potential missile alert,’ warning now lifted
ABU DHABI, JUN 26: UAE residents received a phone alert from the interior ministry warning of a “potential missile threat” on Friday, which was lifted shortly after – the first such warning in more than a month.
The ministry later sent a notification to “disregard the previous warning,” which appeared to be a false alarm.
Some residents, however, had received another missile alert before the disregard message.
“Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place,” the interior ministry said in the phone notification, before sending another alert stating that “the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities.”
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