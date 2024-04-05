UAE cuts diplomatic ties with Israel

UAE ambassador terms current state of affairs as “the darkest day”

DUBAI, APR 5 /DNA/ – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced to suspend diplomatic coordination with Israel after the death of seven aid workers in Gaza by the occupation forces, reported Israeli media.

A Tel Aviv based news channel quoted official sources as saying that the Emirati foreign ministry has ‘expressed outrage’ with the Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek over the incident.

The media reported that Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, called his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed, by phone to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, met with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja in an attempt to find a resolution.

Ambassador Al-Khaja described the current state of affairs as “the darkest day in the relations between the countries.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the killing of the workers was “unintentional.

The UAE is among the countries who signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord deals to normalise ties with Israel in September 2020.