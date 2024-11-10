UAE condemns terrorist attack at railway station in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a railway station in Quetta, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.