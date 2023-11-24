UAE Ambassador to Pakistan awarded honorary doctorate

DNA

Lahore, NOV 24: In a grand ceremony held at the Governor House today in Lahore, the honorable Governor of Punjab BalIgh Ur Rehman awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree to the Guest of Honour, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on behalf of the Institute for Art & Culture (IAC). Muhammad Faisal Janjua, Chancellor IAC was also present.

The Chancellor IAC Mr. Janjua welcomed the guests and highlighted the salient success stories of the leading Institution IAC over the last few years. The audience lauded the informative IAC Documentary shown before his address.

Another highlight of the event was the presence of Namira Salim, the 1st Pakistani Astronaut to go to space on 6th October 2023. She thanked IAC & other esteemed guests for acknowledging her services to the country.

In his address, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi highlighted the UAE’s contribution to higher education in Pakistan as UAE recognizes the importance of investing in education and supporting institutions like IAC as they believe in sharing experiences and expertise to strengthen education systems and empower the youth. He also expressed his gratitude to IAC for conferring the honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his services.

In the concluding session, the Chief Guest, honorable Governor of Punjab Mr. Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman congratulated Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on being awarded the Doctorate Degree by IAC.

He highlighted the significance of both Taleem & Tarbeeyat for youth and acknowledged the commendable services being extended by IAC as a leading institution in the Higher Education Sector in Pakistan. He expressed that he enjoys the privilege of leading approval process of IAC in the past from Senate & NA as the former Federal Education Minister (2013-2018). Rehman wished the best of success to IAC.

Institute for Arts & Culture (IAC) is a federally chartered degree awarding institute recognized by HEC. IAC envisions a dynamic future where Art & Culture and Technology seamlessly converge fostering creativity, innovation and a deep understanding of the world around us

The IAC Souvenirs along with uniquely crafted shawls by Students of School of Art (IAC) were presented to Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and Namira Salim.

The event was well attended by eminent dignitaries and guests from the Academic & Industry fraternity in addition to IAC Management, Officials, Faculty and Students.