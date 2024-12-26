Thursday, December 26, 2024
UAE  ambassador shares Christmas joys with school children

| December 26, 2024

DNA

AE AMBASSADOR Hamad Obaid Alzaabi  has said

‘we celebrate the Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings to all . This festive season is a time of reflection, joy, and the reaffirmation of our shared values of love, peace, and goodwill.

He expressed these views during his visit to Convevent school.

He said that during his recent visit to the Convent of Jesus & Mary School, he was inspired by the importance of nurturing our youth and interfaith harmony. The teachings of Jesus resonate deeply, emphasizing compassion and unity among all communitie and promoting these values in our diverse society.

He said the UAE and Pakistan share a strong bond rooted in mutual respect , let us renew our commitment to peace and coexistence, ensuring that everyone feels valued and included.

‘May this Christmas bring joy, hope, and prosperity to all. Wishing you a Merry Christmas!, he concluded.

