Wednesday, January 18, 2023
UAE Ambassador, Secy Ministry of Aviation discuss ways to enhance cooperation

January 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 /DNA/ – Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, received Saif Anjum, Secretary Ministry of Aviation and Khaqan Murtaza, DG Civil Aviation Authority and discussed issues of common interest and ways of cooperation in the field of aviation between two countries.-DNA

