UAE ambassador meets Deputy PM Dar in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan, Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, paid a courtesy call today on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50.

The DPM/FM extended warm felicitations on the 54th Eid Al Etihad of the UAE, reaffirming the historic fraternal ties and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, which continue to grow across all domains.

He conveyed best wishes to the Ambassador for a successful tenure in Islamabad, as both nations work to further deepen their enduring bilateral relationship for mutual progress and prosperity.