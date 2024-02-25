UAE Ambassador inaugurates sculpture show at Lahore Museum

Abid Raza

LAHORE: Lahore museum organized a 10 day sculpture’s exhibition of more than 50 artists from all over the Pakistan at museum’s main hall. The exhibition was curated by Restoration and exhibition officer of Lahore museum Mrs Arshia sohail .The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi. The ambassador took keen interest in the outstanding work of the artists and hailed the role of Lahore museum for promoting the sculpturing art.

He said that the artists highlighted the different national and international issues through their work .The ambassador also shown interest to display a pictorial exhibition of art and culture of UAE at Lahore museum soon .At the end of opening ceremony the deputy director Lahore museum presented a souvenir to the ambassador.