UAE Ambassador greets Arshad Nadeem

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9:  Message from Hamad Obaid Alzaabi UAE Ambassador in Islamabad.I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics by record-breaking 92.97-metre throw.

This victory is a testament to the talent and determination of the Pakistani people that brings immense pride to Pakistan and inspires athletes globally.

As the UAE Ambassador, I am proud to witness such milestones in our brotherly nation.

