UAE ambassador celebrates women's role in diplomacy on International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of UAE in Islamabad, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day in Diplomacy, expresses deep appreciation and pride in the important role that women play in the diplomatic field, emphasizing the embodiment of the common values and principles that the UAE believes to continue its efforts for empowering women and consolidating their role in all fields, including the diplomatic field, to ensure achieving gender equality.

