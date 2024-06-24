UAE ambassador celebrates women’s role in diplomacy on International Women’s Day
ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of UAE in Islamabad, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day in Diplomacy, expresses deep appreciation and pride in the important role that women play in the diplomatic field, emphasizing the embodiment of the common values and principles that the UAE believes to continue its efforts for empowering women and consolidating their role in all fields, including the diplomatic field, to ensure achieving gender equality.
« Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meets with Bill Gates (Previous News)
(Next News) Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship from Tuesday »
Related News
UAE ambassador celebrates women’s role in diplomacy on International Women’s Day
ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of UAE in Islamabad, onRead More
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese Ambassador
ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Chinese Ambassador Jiang ZaidongRead More
Comments are Closed