UAE Ambassador calls on PM Kakar

DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 20: Ambassador of U.A.E. to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad today.

The Emirati Ambassador presented a formal invitation to the Prime Minister for attending the forthcoming COP-28 meeting in Abu Dhabi. He said that Pakistan was one of the leading countries in climate change negotiations and the U.A.E. was hopeful that Pakistan would play its part in ensuring the success of COP-28.

The Prime Minister congratulated the U.A.E. for hosting this important global climate change conference and assured of Pakistan’s active participation in the event.

Progress on bilateral cooperation was also discussed. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the robust and wide-ranging engagement between the two countries and stressed the need to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade and investment.

During discussion on the situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister urged Muslim countries to speak with a united voice to urge the international community to end the violence and brutal murder of innocent civilians in Gaza at the hands of Israeli Occupation forces.