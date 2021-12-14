U19 Asia Cup kicks off December 23 in UAE

COLOMBO , DEC 14 : Under-19 Asia Cup is all set to start from December 23 in UAE, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Tuesday.

The defending champions India will face off hosts of the event, UAE at the ICC Academy Oval. Pakistan will start their campaign on the same day against the 2017 champions, Afghanistan.

Pakistan will face their arch-rivals, India on 25th December at ICC Academy Oval.

The Semi Finals of the event will be played on 30th December. The final of the event will be played on 31st December at Dubai International Stadium.

Eight cricketing nations will be participating in the event, ACC divided the teams into two groups.

GROUP A: India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE.

GROUP B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Kuwait.