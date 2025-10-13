U.S. to Enforce Gaza Peace Plan

By Qamar Bashir

The moment finally arrived for which the world had waited for decades. After years of bloodshed, hunger, humiliation, and despair, a breakthrough came in the form of President Donald Trump’s 21-point peace plan, a framework that has begun to reshape the Israeli–Palestinian conflict in ways unimaginable just weeks earlier. The first signs of change came quickly. Over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel, while Hamas promised to return Israeli hostages. Humanitarian aid — long blocked at the borders — began to flow again into Gaza, bringing food, medicine, and hospital supplies to a population starved not only of nourishment but of hope. For the first time in years, mothers carried bread home with tears of relief, fathers clutched medicine as if it were treasure, and children smiled with bowls of food in their hands.

This breakthrough was not achieved through Israel’s goodwill, nor was it the result of another round of fruitless diplomacy. It was the direct consequence of American pressure, a departure from decades of U.S. policy that shielded Israel from accountability at all costs. Trump’s plan not only offered deadlines and frameworks; it came with guarantees. The United States pledged to monitor the process directly, ensuring both Hamas and Israel would adhere to the commitments they had signed onto. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that monitoring teams had already been deployed inside Gaza, across the West Bank, and along the Israel–Gaza border, setting up observation and reporting posts to oversee every step of implementation. This was not a distant promise but a living process already underway, a signal that the plan had moved from paper to reality.

What made this moment remarkable was not only the details of the agreement but the way it came into being. For decades, Israel acted as though international law and humanitarian norms were irrelevant, dismissing United Nations resolutions, ignoring the International Court of Justice, and defying UNESCO rulings. Its leaders, particularly Benjamin Netanyahu, cultivated an aura of invincibility, convinced that American protection was unconditional. That conviction was not without foundation. For generations, U.S. lawmakers, policymakers, and media institutions had been bent to the will of pro-Israel lobbying networks, often at the expense of American reputation, global standing, and even national interest. It was this iron grip that made Trump’s move so astonishing.

By pushing forward with the plan, Trump shattered that long-standing dynamic. He defied the machinery of lobbying, money, and influence that had dictated American policy on Israel for decades. He did not act alone; behind him stood the collective weight of the Muslim world, whose wealth and unity presented a new reality. For the first time, Muslim nations — from Turkey to Saudi Arabia, from Pakistan to Malaysia — stood shoulder to shoulder at a United Nations conference, demanding action and refusing to endorse any solution that did not prioritize Palestinian dignity. Trump read the room not as an opportunist but as a realist. He recognized that American interests, global stability, and moral responsibility all converged on one conclusion: the time for enabling Israel’s expansionist ambitions was over.

That Israel, despite its hardliners who openly called for the annihilation of Gaza’s population, including infants, was compelled to accept the peace plan demonstrates just how far the ground has shifted. Trump is now set to visit Israel, addressing the Knesset in a moment that would have been unthinkable in past years. Even as extremists pledged to continue their crusade for “Greater Israel,” the political reality has changed. The United States, not Israel, is now the guarantor of the next chapter.

Equally significant is the upcoming international conference in Egypt, to be co-hosted by Trump and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. World leaders will converge not merely to celebrate the peace plan but to design a mechanism of enforcement and punishment. For the first time, Israel is being told in clear terms that violations will not be without consequence. Trump’s insistence, echoed by Vice President Vance, that America’s Central Command presence and military infrastructure in the Middle East will ensure compliance provides the plan with the credibility all others lacked. It is this enforcement guarantee that transforms the plan from just another diplomatic gesture into a living reality.

The ripple effects are profound. Across Europe, long skeptical of Israeli intransigence, leaders expressed cautious relief. In the global South, the plan rekindled hope that justice could still prevail for the marginalized and oppressed. Within the Muslim world, unity was reinforced by the undeniable reality that their collective power had been decisive in shaping this outcome. And within the United States itself, ordinary citizens and social media movements found validation in seeing their government finally break from blind obedience to Israeli priorities.

For decades, mainstream media outlets, heavily influenced by pro-Israel interests, shaped the narrative to Israel’s advantage. Today, however, that monopoly is collapsing. Social media platforms have pierced the information wall, exposing Israeli atrocities and amplifying Palestinian suffering to global audiences. Trump’s plan tapped into this shift, reflecting not only strategic calculations but also the growing demand from civil society worldwide that U.S. foreign policy reflect humanitarian values.

Israel’s reluctant acceptance of limits imposed by the plan marks a watershed. For the first time, its leadership has been compelled to recognize that there are boundaries to its ambitions. The narrative of divine entitlement to Palestinian land is being challenged by political reality. The global message is clear: Israel is not above international law, not beyond accountability, and not free to dictate terms unilaterally. By enforcing these limits, the plan strikes at the heart of expansionist ideology.

Of course, challenges remain. Hardliners within Israel will resist, and spoilers on both sides may seek to derail the fragile progress. But unlike past initiatives, this plan carries deterrence. Monitoring teams are already on the ground, reporting directly to Washington, and a punitive mechanism is being prepared. These elements give the plan resilience where others failed. If enforced with consistency, it may finally break the cycle of occupation, insurgency, and crackdowns that have defined the conflict for generations.

The broader significance extends well beyond Israel and Palestine. Trump’s 21-point plan signals a reorientation of American foreign policy, breaking the stranglehold of lobbying networks and restoring independence to U.S. decision-making. It affirms that Muslim nations, when united, can shape global outcomes. And it reasserts the principle that international law, humanitarian values, and logic have weight when backed by power.

History will remember this not only as a diplomatic breakthrough but as a moment when the architecture of global politics shifted. By confronting Israel’s defiance and asserting American oversight, Trump altered the balance of power in the Middle East. He may never hold the Nobel Peace Prize, but he has accomplished something greater: he has shown that courage, enforcement, and unity can bring hope to a people long denied it.

The images of mothers feeding their children in Gaza, of freed prisoners reunited with families, and of global leaders preparing to converge on Egypt all testify to the reality of this change. For the first time in decades, light has broken through the darkness of the Israel–Palestine conflict. The peace plan is fragile, and its future uncertain, but with monitoring already underway and enforcement guaranteed, there is at last reason to believe that justice may triumph over despair.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former Press Attaché to Malaysia

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan, USA