U.S. involvement in Pakistan’s political quagmire

Muhammad Huzaifa

Few partnerships in the intricate tapestry of international relations are as delicate, nuanced, and multidimensional as those between the United States and Pakistan. A history spanning more than 7 decades is intertwined with strands of collaboration, assistance, suspicion, and unintended consequences. This relationship altered throughout time but was deeply interwoven and hard to separate. However, the US functioned as an overlord and Pakistan as a vassal for most of the course of the journey if not all. Pakistan remained susceptible to the whims of the US due to its internal political instability, power struggle, and economic fragility. These awful clouds have hung over the Pakistani sky for years, and anticipating no interference in domestic affairs from them now or in the near future would be too optimistic.

The US partnered with Pakistan since its independence. Given Pakistan’s geographical proximity to the USSR, the US regarded Pakistan to be critical in preventing the spread of communism. Their objectives coincided with Pakistan’s, and the US aided Pakistan in every way and every sector. Pakistan, too, saw the United States as a vital friend in its early years. This alliance, however, came at a cost, which was frequently in the form of US influence in Pakistan’s internal politics and foreign policy. Throughout the decades, American interests have frequently affected Pakistani politics. The US interfered with Pakistan’s democratic process. Whether it’s the case of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, or, more recently, Imran Khan. The US has been exposed to have played a role in its interests and to have supported the military establishment. The resentment of the imperial overlord from its vassal is visible in all of these cases.

The US’s excessive meddling has frequently jeopardized Pakistan’s sovereignty. It has influenced Pakistan’s foreign policy, relations with neighbors, and internal security. Pakistan took part in the battle against the Soviet Union in the interests of the United States. The CIA-funded and Pakistani-trained mujahideen organizations, which backfired on both the US and Pakistan, were the outcome of a US proxy. Following the Afghan conflict, Pakistan saw an influx of radical ideologies and a weakened administrative infrastructure, creating the basis for domestic instability bearing the brunt of US policy. Pakistan’s domestic difficulties were exacerbated by US demands to eradicate terrorism on its land, which led to tensions between the two countries. Drone strikes put even more strain on the alliance and fueled anti-American sentiments in Pakistani people.

Most of the time the stage for U.S. interference was set by the Pakistani leadership.It may be stated that Pakistani leadership never missed an opportunity to undermine the country’s integrity and sovereignty. Pakistan’s internal political environment was unstable from the very start, and a power struggle among political actors ensued. The armed forces were never far behind, and a never-ending tale of military coups and interventions began. The relationship between political parties and the military establishment has always been tense. Pakistan’s political parties are well aware that they cannot govern smoothly without the cooperation of the military. On the opposing side, the military establishment has always wielded the whip of martial law over elected governments, compelling them to do whatever the lord of power desires.

Whether it is the Cold War, the US war on terror, or the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Pakistan’s interests are not prioritized. Instead, the interests of the United States are valued. The US’s actions indicate that the interests of Pakistan are the least important to the US. Pakistan, if it wants to emerge from this morass, it must reevaluate. Pakistan must first address its domestic issues and eliminate these instabilities. Following that, it may adopt a firm stance in the international community. Remaining subservient to and vulnerable to the whims of the US is unlikely to be an option for Pakistan in the future years. If Pakistan is to survive, it must reconsider its policies, eliminate internal threats, and pursue an independent foreign policy. Only then it will be able to fulfill its foremost self-interests.

The author is a student of Strategic Studies at the National Defence University, Islamabad. He could be reached at huzaifakhanmamooti@gmail.com