U.S.-India Present Strains and Strategic Convergence

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

In the recent weeks, the United States–India relationship has witnessed a sharp and regrettable downturn, prompted by disputes over tariffs on Russian oil purchases and renewed frictions surrounding Pakistan. The result has been a flurry of public accusations and recriminations, casting a shadow over what has been one of the most promising partnerships in contemporary global politics. While short-term disagreements are inevitable in any bilateral relationship of such magnitude, it is vital for both Washington and New Delhi to avoid losing sight of the larger picture: the strategic rationale that has elevated India into one of America’s most consequential partners over the past generation. Equally important is the recognition that sustaining and fortifying this relationship requires deliberate effort, especially at a moment when bipartisan consensus in Washington on foreign policy issues is increasingly rare.

The U.S.-India relationship has grown significantly since the end of the Cold War, driven by converging interests across security, economics and ideology. The 2005 U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement marked a turning point, symbolizing Washington’s willingness to recognize India as a legitimate nuclear power and a rising global actor. Since then, the relationship has expanded into a comprehensive global partnership encompassing defense cooperation, economic exchange, technological collaboration and shared concerns about regional stability.

At the heart of this partnership lies a strategic logic: the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the central theater of Great Power competition and India is indispensable to any sustainable balance of power in this region. While Washington seeks to counterbalance China’s growing influence, India, too, perceives Beijing as a direct competitor and security challenge whether on its Himalayan borders, in the Indian Ocean, or in the realm of technology and infrastructure development. This alignment of threat perceptions has made India a natural partner for U.S. strategic objectives, even as New Delhi maintains its tradition of non-alignment and strategic autonomy.

Despite this strong foundation, the relationship has always been characterized by occasional friction. Today, two issues have resurfaced as major irritants. The first concerns India’s continued engagement with Russian energy markets. As Western sanctions against Moscow intensified following the Ukraine war, Washington has pressured partners to reduce economic ties with Russia. India, however, has prioritized affordable energy imports to support its domestic needs, arguing that its relationship with Moscow remains critical to national security and economic stability. The imposition of U.S. tariffs in response to India’s Russian oil purchases has therefore generated resentment in New Delhi, which views such measures as undermining its sovereign decision-making.

The second point of contention involves Pakistan. Historically, Pakistan has complicated U.S.-India relations, given Washington’s security cooperation with Islamabad during the Cold War and the war on terror. Renewed tensions whether related to U.S. diplomatic overtures toward Pakistan or differing perspectives on counterterrorism have once again aggravated India’s sensitivities. For New Delhi, any U.S. accommodation of Pakistan risks undermining India’s security concerns and strategic leverage in South Asia.

Yet, it is important to recognize that such disputes, while significant, do not erase the broader structural logic of the partnership. Both the United States and India benefit immensely from closer engagement. For Washington, India represents a critical democratic partner in a world where authoritarian challenges are on the rise. India’s demographic strength, economic dynamism and technological innovation make it a vital player in shaping the future of global governance. For New Delhi, the U.S. provides indispensable access to advanced defense technologies, investment capital and global platforms that amplify India’s influence.

Establishing regular high-level channels of communication can help prevent disagreements from escalating into public disputes. Institutional mechanisms such as the U.S.-India 2+2 dialogue should be strengthened to address sensitive issues in a constructive manner.Joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and defense technology transfers can reinforce mutual trust. Collaborative initiatives within the Quad (comprising the U.S., India, Japan and Australia) further highlight shared security commitments in the Indo-Pacific.Trade disputes must be managed carefully, with greater emphasis on cooperation in areas like digital infrastructure, renewable energy and supply chain resilience. Technology partnerships particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity offer opportunities for both nations to achieve shared economic gains. The U.S. can strengthen ties with India by supporting its aspirations for a greater role in international institutions, such as a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Collaborative leadership on climate change, pandemic preparedness and development initiatives would also reinforce global trust. Washington must approach its relations with Pakistan in a manner that acknowledges India’s concerns, while New Delhi should recognize that the U.S. has diverse global interests. Clear communication and transparency are essential to avoid misperceptions.