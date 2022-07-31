U.S House Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia visit, no mention of Taiwan

WASHINGTON: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be visiting four Asian countries from Sunday, her office confirmed. The office did not mention Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” her office said in a press release.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.”