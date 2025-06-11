U.S. Envoys Meet Punjab CM to Boost Trade and Bilateral Ties

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 (DNA): U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, accompanied by Consul General Kristin Hawkins, met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to discuss a wide range of shared priorities.

The meeting underscored the United States’ commitment to promoting trade and investment and strengthening people-to-people ties in support of a prosperous future for both nations.