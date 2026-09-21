U.S. Embassy, USEFP launch innovation hive to boost Pakistan’s startup ecosystem

DNA

ISLAMABAD — The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) officially launched the Innovation Hive on Tuesday, a new startup incubator and co-working space created in partnership with the U.S. Embassy and American businesses and investors. The initiative aims to support Pakistani entrepreneurs by providing training, mentorship, and direct access to American experts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, U.S. Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said the Hive was born from a simple premise: “Talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not always find it.”

The facility will operate five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, and offers networking opportunities and practical guidance on building and scaling companies. Organizers expect the Hive network to include over 250 mentors by the end of its first year, supporting more than 50 high-performing entrepreneurs, over 500 entrepreneurs in the concept phase, and more than 1,000 individuals interested in launching their own businesses.

Baker also announced the upcoming Endeavor Project, a two-year, $500,000 U.S. government initiative to support 30 high-performing Pakistani entrepreneurs with mentorship, consultation, networking, and potential travel to the United States. Further details are expected later today.

The Chargé d’Affaires emphasized that the Hive aligns with President Trump’s vision of partnerships that deliver measurable results—expanding trade, encouraging investment, and creating prosperity. “When Pakistani startups grow with American technology, American firms gain customers, partners, and markets, and both of our countries grow stronger,” she said.

She praised the Government of Pakistan’s investments in the startup ecosystem and highlighted ongoing cooperation with Minister of IT Shaza Khawaja on IT development and startup infrastructure. Baker noted that the U.S. and Pakistan will continue working together to expand trade, deepen joint research and innovation, protect intellectual property, and build a more open investment climate.

The event also recognized American companies supporting the initiative. Stewart Pakistan donated furnishings for the Hive, while Papa John’s provided food for attendees. “American businesses see real opportunities in Pakistan,” Baker remarked.

Reflecting on the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship, Baker noted that the United States will mark its 250th anniversary this year, while next year marks 80 years of bilateral relations. “Our countries recognize that we were built by people who solve problems, took risks, and built something new,” she said. “Today, we invite Pakistan’s innovators into that tradition.”

The ceremony concluded with a formal ribbon-cutting and an invitation for attendees to explore the Hive and bring colleagues, classmates, and fellow innovators back with them.

“Talent exists everywhere,” Baker said. “Today, we build a place where opportunity can find it.”