U.S. Embassy applauds efforts to promote equity and inclusion at PUAN job fair

ISLAMABAD, APR 17 /DNA/ – AMBASSADOR BLOME: Good evening. I hope you had a joyous Eid with family and friends. It is an honor to join you for the first-ever PUAN Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair and the 5th Khadija Tul Kubra Awards Ceremony.

I want to thank our event organizers from PUAN, STEP, and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan. Thank you, Abia, Atif, Rita and Syed Moeez Ud Din for the hard work you and your teams put in to make this program a success.

This is an important collaboration and speaks to the mission of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network – which at its heart aims to support U.S. exchange alumni like Abia and Atif to make Pakistan, the United States, and the world a better and more inclusive place.

It’s remarkable – and inspiring – to see so many members of the business community, along with all the qualified jobseekers, here tonight. Equity, accessibility, and inclusion in hiring and in the workplace should be a cornerstone principle for any organization, business, and government. Ensuring all employees have the tools and resources to succeed in the workplace benefits us all.

This is because our jobs are not just a means to earn a living and care for ourselves and our families. When we find a career we are passionate about, we are dedicating our time, energy, and skills to a larger mission. We help our communities grow and prosper. And we offer irrefutable proof that diversity in the workplace is an invaluable asset.

These are principles we live by at the U.S. Embassy and in our Consulates throughout Pakistan, which makes me especially proud that our Human Resources Office is here today. The United States truly believes in the skills and talents of Pakistan’s people, and we look forward to taking advantage of STEP and PUAN’s great efforts today – and in the future – to ensure we are recruiting new team members with inclusion and accessibility in mind.

Finally, I want to congratulate each award recipient. Collectively, you pioneered new ways to think about and advocate for mental healthcare, accessible public facilities, local and national policy recommendations, and much more. Your passion, dedication, and determination to advance the rights of persons with disabilities is not just recognized here tonight – your work is seen throughout Pakistan, the region, and in the United States.

I encourage you to reach out to members of my team here tonight to learn about opportunities to partner with the U.S. Mission to continue your important work. Thank you for all you have done.

Once again, congratulations to all of tonight’s awardees and the success of this important event. Thank you.