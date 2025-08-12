U.S. Counterterrorism official meets FM Dar in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – The U.S. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, today called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50.
The DPM/FM Dar was briefed on the discussions held during the Pakistan- U.S. CT Dialogue.
The DPM/FM encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counterterrorism between both countries, as a vital contributor to peace & stability in the region and beyond.
