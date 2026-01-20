U.S. CDA praises Sialkot, seeks stronger trade ties

SIALKO, JAN 20 /DNA/ – During her recent visit to Sialkot, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker praised the city’s vibrant business community and underscored the potential for even stronger bilateral U.S.-Pakistan trade and investment to increase mutual prosperity.

Speaking at a lunch hosted by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, CDA Baker underscored the depth of the bilateral commercial relationship. Highlighting the growth in trade between the United States and Pakistan, which was projected to reach over $8 billion in 2025, she said, “Expanding trade reflects a strong foundation that highlights the positive impact of U.S. economic engagement in Pakistan and globally.

The United States and Pakistan are pursuing a fair and balanced trade relationship that creates prosperity for both our nations.” For more than two decades, the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market and a leading investor, presenting significant opportunities for expanded trade and shared prosperity.

CDA Baker also visited Forward Sports, First American Corporation Limited (FAC), and CA Sports, globally recognized leaders in Sialkot’s sporting goods industry; toured the Sialkot International Airport; and met with AirSial’s leadership. These engagements underscored the importance of U.S.-Pakistan collaboration in global supply chains, job creation, and trade-led economic development.

For example, nearly 70 percent of FAC’s exports are to the United States, highlighting the strength of American markets and consumer demand. “We are committed to bringing the best of American technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to help create jobs and uplift communities in both our countries,” CDA Baker said.

The visit coincides with the United States’ celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It is not just a reflection on the past – it’s a launchpad for the future and leadership in innovation, commerce, and global engagement.

As the United States celebrates the ‘American Decade of Sports’ as host of several major upcoming global sporting events, the country continues to strengthen partnerships that connect people, markets, and cultures through sports and business.

“The United States remains deeply invested in Pakistan and its people,” CDA Baker added, “building on a partnership that dates back to Pakistan’s independence and continues to grow through trade, innovation, education, and cultural exchange.”